Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire along Hancock Expressway at Durango Drive on Friday.

Details about the fire are limited, but the address listed appears to be an automotive shop. According to the department, the building that this fire was in collapsed. According to their last update, the department stated there were no injuries to report.

Due to the collapse, crews are working to secure the building and conduct another sweep to ensure there are no victims.

Crews will remain on scene for several hours conducting mop-up operations. You are asked to avoid the area.

