Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues deer stuck in fence Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, a neighbor in the Broadmoor area called the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reporting a deer that was stuck in their iron rod fence.

Oh deer! 🦌 On the evening of Saturday, September 27, one of our neighbors in the Broadmoor area called reporting a deer stuck in their iron rod fence. Truck 4 responded and worked carefully to free the deer. The best part? The deer’s loyal friend never left its side, waiting… pic.twitter.com/oUbfMCjOym — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) September 28, 2025

Crews responded and worked carefully to free the deer.

Another deer waited patiently for it to be free.

