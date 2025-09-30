Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues deer stuck in fence Saturday

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues deer stuck in fence Saturday
Deer Rescue.png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, a neighbor in the Broadmoor area called the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reporting a deer that was stuck in their iron rod fence.

Crews responded and worked carefully to free the deer.

Another deer waited patiently for it to be free.

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes.

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community