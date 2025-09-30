Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues deer stuck in fence Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, a neighbor in the Broadmoor area called the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reporting a deer that was stuck in their iron rod fence.
On the evening of Saturday, September 27, one of our neighbors in the Broadmoor area called reporting a deer stuck in their iron rod fence. Truck 4 responded and worked carefully to free the deer. The best part? The deer’s loyal friend never left its side, waiting… pic.twitter.com/oUbfMCjOym
Crews responded and worked carefully to free the deer.
Another deer waited patiently for it to be free.
