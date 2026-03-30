Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly put out a garage fire overnight Sunday

The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded to a fire overnight Sunday. Thankfully the fire was contained to a shed before spreading.
CSFD quickly puts out shed fire overnight Sunday
Garage Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There are no injuries to report after the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a garage fire overnight Sunday.

CSFD says that firefighters responded to a home along Lafayette Road in a neighborhood north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

The fire was first reported around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Crews were able to access the fire from an alleyway in the neighborhood and quickly put the fire out.

There was no one displaced as a result of the fire, according to the department.

The cause of this fire was not released at the time of this article's publication.

___

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

After 38 years of performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Celtic Legacy was not asked back for this summer's event, leaving the band and its fans searching for answers.

Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community