Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly put out a garage fire overnight Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There are no injuries to report after the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a garage fire overnight Sunday.

CSFD says that firefighters responded to a home along Lafayette Road in a neighborhood north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

The fire was first reported around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Crews were able to access the fire from an alleyway in the neighborhood and quickly put the fire out.

There was no one displaced as a result of the fire, according to the department.

The cause of this fire was not released at the time of this article's publication.

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