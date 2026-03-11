Colorado Springs Fire Department launches 'Ready, Set, Go!' wildfire preparedness campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is introducing a new wildfire preparedness campaign as warmer temperatures and windier days increase the risk of wildfires in the Pikes Peak Region.

The "Ready, Set, Go!" campaign breaks wildfire preparedness down into three steps designed to help residents protect themselves and their families.

Ashley Franco with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said warmer temperatures this winter have prompted the department to make sure people have a plan in case of a wildfire.

"Now is the time to do it," said Franco.

The first step, "Ready," focuses on early preparation.

"Ready is really going to be focused on preparing early. So, creating a defensible space around your home, getting your go bag ready, having your communication and evacuation plan with your family," said Franco.

"Set" is activated when there is an extreme threat.

"So we're talking about a wildfire already in the area or a particularly dangerous situation, red flag warning has been issued. So really those heightened days," said Franco.

The final step, "Go," is the evacuation phase.

"We really want to make sure that you're leaving early if you need extra time to evacuate," said Franco.

Franco said this year carries a high risk of wildfires heading into spring and summer.

"The National Weather Service has told us that on a typical year, we average about 30 to 35 red flag warnings. You know, since January 1st to early March, we've already had 21. So that can kind of tell you this could be something, you know, severely dangerous for us going into spring and summer," said Franco.

Franco emphasized that community cooperation is critical when wildfires strike.

"We cannot do this alone. When there is a wildfire in our city, we are prepared, we are ready, but we really need our residents to be ready. Because really at the end of the if you are not prepared to evacuate or if you are not listening to our first responders, it really hinders our ability to fight the fire and then keep the community safe," said Franco.

The fire department is rolling out the new campaign on Wednesday.

