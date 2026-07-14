Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire near Wooten Road and Town Center Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a fire burning near Wooten Road and Town Center Drive.

That's on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the department, the fire was reported to be 40 feet by 40 feet in size and spreading in the grass.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire in the area of Town Center Dr and Wooten Rd



Crews on scene report an approx 40 x 40ft grass fire spreading. Please avoid the area as crews respond. pic.twitter.com/MEmIDixSRo — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) July 14, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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