Colorado Springs Fire Department announces new public-facing dashboard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is introducing its first ever public-facing data dashboard, which offers community members an interactive view of emergency response across the city.

“As your Fire Chief, I believe in transparency and accountability," said Fire Chief Randy Royal. "I’m thrilled to publish this new dashboard for you. It gives you an inside look at how your fire department serves our community every day. You’ll be able to see call volumes, call types, and much more. Data drives our decisions and response strategies, which is why sharing this information with you is so important.”

The dashboard includes two pages that highlight calls for services handled by CSFD. A breakdown of the pages is below:



Page One: provides a 12 month snapshot of emergency incidents

breakdown of most common call types top 10 sub-categories within each call type monthly trend chart showing call volume over the past year

Page Two: offers a station-level and geographic overview

call distribution by time of day station specific information call volume over the past three months citywide map displaying call density by location



Both pages allow community members to explore data by month, category and location. To view the dashboard, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

