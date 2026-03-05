Colorado Springs figure skating pair barred from world championships over Russian citizenship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pair of Colorado Springs figure skaters will not get their shot at an international title due to one athlete's Russian citizenship.

On Tuesday, the ISU Figure Skating Junior World Championships kicked off in Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe. Mark Zheltyshev and Jane Calhoun, a pair on the U.S. Figure Skating team, qualified for the competition in January after placing third in the national championships.

Zheltyshev, who is from Russia, is in the United States on an athlete visa. In early February, the pair found out Zheltyshev's Russian citizenship prevented them from traveling to and competing in Estonia.

"We have a problem for visa to Estonia, but for me," said Zheltyshev. "Bad news for me, for Jane. Just very bad feel, we really work hard after national championship.”

U.S. Figure Skating did not provide an explanation to News5, but Zheltyshev says he does not have a biometric passport, also known as an e-passport.

According to Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country stopped recognizing non-biometric passports issued by the Russian Federation in March, 2025. Estonia also approved a sanction limiting Russian citizens from applying for Estonian visas.

“Estonia has restrictions for Russian citizens, and we were trying to find a way to get a visa to Estonia or maybe get some invitations, but that didn’t really work out," said Calhoun. "We’re just wishing the best of luck to our teammates in Estonia, I’m sure they’ll do really well.”

Zheltyshev and Calhoun are staying positive, saying this situation only motivates them for the next competition.

"We want to thank U.S. Figure Skating, Elena Dostatni, and Logan Giulietti-Schmitt for all of their support," said Calhoun.

Zheltyshev is in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com. Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

___

How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope An inspiring journey from addiction to advocacy. How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.