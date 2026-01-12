Colorado Springs figure skaters to represent Team USA in the Olympics

PARIS (KOAA) — A pair of figure skaters who call Colorado Springs home will be representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics!

After finishing second in the U.S. Nationals on Friday in Paris, Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea punched their tickets to the Winter Games.

"[We want] to make the most of every moment we have there," O'Shea said, according to a news release from U.S. Figure Skating. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We want to go out there and skate the way we know we can, but at the same time experience skating across those Olympic rings, looking at the crowd at the Olympics, experiencing having our families with us having achieved the dream of our 4-year-old selves."

Both O'Shea and Kam grew up in Colorado Springs.

