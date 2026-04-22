Colorado Springs fencing expert shares tips to protect your property from high winds and extreme weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday high winds are expected to move through Colorado Springs. The gusty winds could blow over trash cans, patio furniture, plant pots, and damage fences. Homeowners with large fences around their yards or properties should check to make sure their fences can withstand extreme gusts.

Wes Gough is the owner of Elevate Fencing, a Colorado Springs company that builds strong fences designed to outlast extreme weather.

"We're kind of in the nature business a little bit," Gough said. "Primarily, we do residential properties. We do a lot of commercial too though which is super exciting.”

Eleanor Sheahan

Gough recommends pairing concrete with every fence post and making sure they are deep in the ground to avoid them being blown over or damaged by the wind. He noted that typical residential fences in Colorado Springs are six feet tall.

"Think of your fence kind of like a kite, and the wind will constantly be hitting it, and it's going to transfer that wind load down to the ground," Gough said.

Gough suggests double-checking the condition of fence posts.

"So if you have any sort of wobbling, or if you see anything leaning, it'd be a good idea to take care of it," Gough said.

He says replacing leaning, broken, or out-of-place posts can prevent a domino effect that damages the rest of the structure.

"It's going to start putting pressure on that one post and start transferring it down the run.” Gough said. “Then instead of repairs, you might be looking at thousands of dollars on replacing the entire fence.”

Eleanor Sheahan

Gough said his company can help with repairs.

"We design fences, we say, hey, this is the type of post we want to use, this is the diameter of the concrete footer, post spacing, and how deep we're going to go. So we kind of get to engineer it ourselves," Gough said.

He says in Colorado Springs there are a lot of windstorms in December and it picks up again in February or early spring.

"About a month ago, we were getting a really high volume of calls," Gough said.

Elevate Fencing offers a number of services regarding fences. To learn more visit, https://www.elevatefencingllc.com .

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