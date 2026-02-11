Colorado Springs family's Old English Sheepdog wins big at Westminster Dog Show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In the world of dog shows, Westminster is compared to events like the Olympics or Super Bowl. This year a Colorado Springs family and their Old English Sheepdog made it into the ranks of the best of the best. They just got back from the show in New York.

If you're looking for a top dog, there's a world contender in Colorado Springs that answers to the name Graham.

"What's really cool about him is not only did he win the group at Westminster, but so did his father Connor and his grandfather Swagger. So he's the third generation of not only being number one herding dog in the country, but winning the group at Westminster," said Colton Johnson, the owner, breeder and handler of Graham.

Graham got invited to compete at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

"It's the biggest deal. Yeah, it's a champion only dog show. It's our Super Bowl in the dog world, and you get dogs, not only the top dogs from all over the country, but you get dogs that come in from all over the world for that show," Johnson said.

Graham was named top English Sheepdog, then the winner in the Herding Group. It put him in the running for Best in Show where he was a crowd favorite, only the judge gave the nod to the Doberman.

"I always tell people the easiest job of judging at Westminster Kennel Club is probably judging Best in Show because you can't go wrong. By the time all the dogs have won the group there, they're all incredible examples of their breed," Johnson said.

This is the fifth time the Johnson has made it to the Best in Show ring with one of his dogs.

"I don't think going to Westminster and winning at Westminster ever gets old. It's never something you get used to because it's just such an honor to be there and to win there," Johnson said.

A big win at Westminster creates a lot of interest. People want to see the dog up close. They're going to make that happen at Under the Sun Dog Center off I-25 and Woodmen Road. On Saturday, February 28th, they're having a meet and greet with Graham.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

