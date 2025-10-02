Colorado Springs expands trackchair services to more trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is expanding its adaptive trail access program after a successful first summer of operations.

The city's Parks and Recreational Services Department (PRCS) announced Wednesday it will add two new trails to its trackchair service offerings, Ute Pass and Bluestem Prairie. The expansion brings the total number of available trails to four.

Trackchairs are adaptive chairs on wheels that allow people to enjoy trails they otherwise would not be physically able to hike. The city first introduced these devices this summer and has completed more than 100 trips so far.

"The trackchairs can go over some pretty rugged trails as well, so it makes it exciting for anyone who wants a really cool hiking experience. It doesn't need to be a super wide, super flat terrain for them to travel over, they can go over some cool stuff as well," said Senior Parks Ranger Madison Peddy. "We just believe that public land is for everyone and, if our department can remove some barriers that normally would make it really difficult to access our parks, that is such a significant win for us and our community."

Prior to adding Ute Pass and Bluestem Prairie, trackchair rides were offered Wednesday through Sunday throughout the summer at Red Rock Canyon and Blodgett Open Spaces.

The trackchair rides are being offered until October 31. People can register on the Colorado Springs Parks website.

___

No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Colorado Springs At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed. "3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media. No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash-Lands in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.