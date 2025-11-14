Colorado Springs dog barely survives coyote attack, owner shares warning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman is sharing a warning after her dog was attacked by coyotes on Halloween night.

"Keep your eyes peeled and know there is a pack of Coyotes out and about," Christy Mitchell wrote on social media. "Our sweet Axel is recovering so well thanks to North Springs ER."

Mitchell tells News5 she moved to Colorado about three years ago from Louisiana. She lives in the Flying Horse neighborhood on the north side of the city near DCC, and never even considered coyotes were a threat to her dogs. Axel is a Jack Russell Terrier, and Mitchell believes he would be gone right now if he hadn't been attached to a leash.

"This little guy was in the mouth of a coyote," Mitchell recalled. "And they were a pack of four coyotes, one with him and the others just kind of circling around."

Axel is on the road to recovery, but not after a scare. Following the surgery, Axel had breathing problems, but as of Thursday, his wounds are healing.

"I got, you know, a really great response from the neighbors," Mitchell said of her social media post. "So grateful for me just sharing that story. They're going to keep a better eye on their pups. And of course, I've learned, right? We all live and learn. I'll never let them outside again without me right there."

McCoy Wildlife Control claims there are many reasons why coyote sightings and interactions with humans increase in the fall season. The animal removal service says young coyotes start to leave the den in the fall and venture out in search of a new home and possible mates.

Mitchell had mentioned that while at the ER, the staff said there had been other recent coyote attacks on dogs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells News5 they only track coyote attacks if they are on humans, and coyotes are active year-round. Click here for more resources from CPW on living with coyotes.

FROM CPW:

Avoid Attracting Coyotes to Your Home

Keep human-associated food access to garbage, pet food, birdfeeders and compost piles away and promptly report anyone illegally feeding wildlife.

If coyotes are near your home, deterrent ideas include: radios, motion lighting, strobe lights, sirens or odor deterrents. An Electronic Guard consists of strobe lights and sirens run by a timer. Ammonia-soaked rags can be applied to an area with a squirt bottle, but must be re-applied over time/after rain. Turn on flood lights. Make noise with an air horn, whistle, starter pistol or other noise maker.

Crossing Paths with Coyotes

Minimize a coyote encounter by being aware of your surroundings and carrying a walking stick or other deterrent. Deterrents can include rocks, vinegar in a water gun, paintballs, airhorns or a repellent spray (such as Citronella or pepper spray).

Protecting Pets from Coyotes

Keep your pet(s) current on vaccines. The best way to guarantee your cat’s safety is to keep it indoors. Always supervise your pets outside, especially at dawn and dusk. If you must leave your dog outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel. Keep your pets on a short leash and never let them interact or play with wildlife. Avoid known or potential den sites and thick vegetation where coyotes may seek cover. Pick up small dogs when coyotes are visible. Some pets can be seen as a food source and large dogs can be seen as a threat to their territory. Responsible pet ownership is key in reducing conflicts.

Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan Pueblo School District 60 is proposing a major restructuring plan that would merge several elementary schools. Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.