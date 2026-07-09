Colorado Springs D11 hosts major hiring fair ahead of 2026-2027 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting a major hiring fair on Friday, July 10, to prepare for the 2026-2027 school year.
From 8:00 a.m. to noon, job seekers can head to Jenkins Middle School (6410 Austin Bluffs Parkway) to explore the opportunities within the district.
Those who attend can meet with hiring managers, interview on-site, and learn about the district's careers.
D11 is hiring for many departments, including, but not limited to;
- Special Education (SPED)
- Transportation
- Facilities & Maintenance
- Food & Nutrition Services
- Administration
For more information on D11's open positions, visit their website.
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