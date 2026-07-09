Colorado Springs D11 hosts major hiring fair ahead of 2026-2027 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting a major hiring fair on Friday, July 10, to prepare for the 2026-2027 school year.

From 8:00 a.m. to noon, job seekers can head to Jenkins Middle School (6410 Austin Bluffs Parkway) to explore the opportunities within the district.

Those who attend can meet with hiring managers, interview on-site, and learn about the district's careers.

D11 is hiring for many departments, including, but not limited to;



Special Education (SPED)

Transportation

Facilities & Maintenance

Food & Nutrition Services

Administration

For more information on D11's open positions, visit their website.

Some evacuees are going home, but the Aspen Acres Fire has destroyed 272 Houses Here's some good news on the Aspen Acres Fire as some evacuation orders are lifted, but the devastation is immense. The fire has now burned over 93,000 acres and destroyed 272 homes across Pueblo and Custer Counties. Some Evacuees Are Going Home, but the Fire Has Destroyed 272 Houses

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