Colorado Springs considers zoning changes to expand access to childcare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday, Colorado Springs held an open house to discuss proposed zoning changes aimed at expanding access to childcare across the city.

Families continue to face long waitlists, limited availability, and rising costs when searching for childcare. City leaders say outdated zoning regulations are part of the problem.

"We have 47,000 children five and under, and we only have 18,400 licensed child care spots,” said SherryLynn Boyles, President of Joint Initiatives.

City planners say opening a new daycare can be a lengthy and expensive process, especially for small or home-based providers.

Sandra Black, a home childcare provider knows that too well.

“That’s just almost impossible for somebody who’s starting out a small business,” said Black.

To reduce those barriers, the city’s planning department is drafting updates to zoning rules that would allow more childcare facilities, both large and small, to open in more neighborhoods.

The proposal would make it easier for childcare centers to operate in places like churches, commercial buildings and homes.

“So that any time a childcare is going to co-locate with certain types of uses, it’ll be allowed what we call ‘by right,’” said Allison Stocker, a senior planner with the city.

Stocker adds locations that don’t allow to have commercial child care are residential zone districts.

“One aspect of this code change is looking at finding more appropriate ways to allow childcare to be closer to residential homes. So that is one of the bigger changes as well,” added Stocker.

Planners are also mapping areas of the city with the greatest shortages to target where expanded access is most needed.

“We’re working on maps to figure out where those gaps are, where we don’t have enough childcare,” said Stocker.

Some areas are facing more severe shortages than others. Advocates say the southeast part of Colorado Springs has been particularly affected.

“The driest desert is in the southeast quadrant,” said Boyles. “These are families living off base, over 80% of soldiers live off base and many have young children.”

Affordability remains another major concern. Boyles said families are reporting childcare costs as high as $20,000 per child per year, which can affect both household finances and the local workforce.

“It’s hurting their workforce, their current employees, and that affects our economy,” said Boyles.

City planners say feedback from Tuesday’s meeting will be used to refine the proposal before it moves to public hearings, followed by review from the city planning commission and city council.

Advocates say zoning changes alone won’t solve the childcare crisis, but they believe the proposal could make a meaningful difference.

“It’s going to take a puzzle of solutions,” said Boyles. “And this is an important piece.”

