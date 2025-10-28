Colorado Springs community speaks on city's proposed 2026 budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Neighbors in Colorado Springs are making their voices heard regarding the city's proposed 2026 budget. It's been getting a lot of attention due to the projected $31 million shortfall.

In anticipation of that, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced a series of cuts, including the following:



the closure of the Meadows Park Community Center

1% (38 jobs) cut of the city's workforce

five scheduled, unpaid furlough days for all city employees, excluding those who work in public safety

One neighbor News5 spoke with says he fears the closure of the community center will lead to more cuts that affect the neighborhood he lives in.

"By closing this down, all the stuff I mentioned to you will be shut down, and that's not going to be fair to the neighborhood," said Lonie Miera. "They're not just hurting the center... they're hurting everybody."

City council will hold a final vote on the 2026 budget on Tuesday, November 26.

___

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare A morning jog turned into a wildlife rescue when Brandy discovered a deer trapped by a trick-or-treat bucket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that innocent decorations can become deadly traps, but this story shows how communities can come together to help. Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.