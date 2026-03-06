Colorado Springs community raise concerns over proposal to permanently close Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Business owners and community members in Colorado Springs are speaking out against a proposal from School District 11 that would permanently transfer ownership of a stretch of Boulder Street from the city to the district.

The district is asking the city to vacate Boulder Street between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street — a section that has been closed since June. If approved by City Council, the street would permanently become district property and would no longer function as a public road.

News5 reached out to Colorado Springs School district 11 for comment.

For more than 150 years, Palmer High School has been part of the fabric of downtown Colorado Springs. This project is about ensuring that public education continues to have a strong and visible place in the heart of our city for the next century.



The proposed Boulder Street vacation is a key part of creating a safer, more cohesive campus for students. Today, Boulder Street runs directly through the middle of the Palmer campus, bringing regular vehicle traffic into the heart of a school environment. Incorporating that space into the campus allows us to reduce traffic next to the school and create a safer environment for the thousands of students, families, and staff who use the campus every day.



This proposal is the result of more than 18 months of community engagement with neighbors, alumni, downtown partners, and families. Throughout that process, the community has helped shape the vision for Palmer’s future, and we have heard strong enthusiasm for ensuring that public education remains a vibrant part of downtown Colorado Springs.



We look forward to the City Council hearing on March 10 and appreciate the thoughtful consideration of this proposal as we continue working to preserve Palmer’s legacy while building for the next century of students. Colorado Springs School District 11

Daniel Way, a community member, said accessibility, safety, and traffic are his biggest concerns with the proposal.

"We need to prioritize pedestrians over drivers in this area, especially around the school," Way said.

"If that's approved, then it permanently becomes property of District 11. So it's closed. There will be no road there anymore," Way said.

Way said he hopes the community's input shapes the outcome of the discussion.

"I hope that my voice is heard in a way that shapes the conversation and drifts it towards a safer, more balanced development which would be a pedestrian only street on Boulder," Way said.

Richard Skorman, whose business, Poor Richards, is located a few blocks away, said downtown businesses could suffer if the street is permanently closed to drivers.

"We depend on it because it's the major arterial that's right near our business, and if you think about it, there's only 3 arterials downtown. There's this, there's Platte, and there's Pike's Peak. But having said that, Platte is difficult because of the statue. So people would go down to Boulder to turn left as opposed to Platte," Skorman said.

Skorman said a pedestrian-only street would be a step in the right direction, but he prefers the street remain open to drivers.

Both Way and Skorman said they support plans to renovate Palmer High School, but want any solution to prioritize safety and accessibility for students, neighbors, and businesses alike.

"In my mind it's a pretty major thing that they're doing. And I would hope that they understand the consequences," Skorman said.

Colorado Springs City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on March 10.

