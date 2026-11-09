Colorado Springs club owner arrested, girl hurt after fights, shots fired and robbery investigated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police were kept busy early Sunday morning for several calls related to a local club.

It all began late Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, with a call to a bar on Jet Wing Drive near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. That’s on the southeast side of the city.

During that first call, police said they found several adults and minors in the parking lot. They said they contacted three girls, one of whom was cited for possessing alcohol.

The next call came around 12:30 a.m., according to police. They said they were told a female had been attacked by several other females in the parking lot. When they looked at video of what happened, they said they found around two dozen people involved in a fight before police got there, many of whom, they said, ran inside as police arrived.

Police said they went into the club because of safety concerns for the unknown assault victim they heard about in the call. They said they suspected some of the patrons of the club were minors.

In the process of investigating, CSPD said the club owner was detained and later arrested for interfering with officers.

While issuing that citation, CSPD said police heard several gunshots southwest of the club. They said they were directed to a nearby gas station, where they found shell casings in the road.

Around 1 a.m., police said they got a call for a shooting. While investigating, they said they didn’t find anyone who had been hurt, but did find an occupied vehicle that had been shot at least two times. They said the car was parked at another nearby gas station.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they got a call of a robbery at the club. They said they found that call was related to the assault call they had responded to around 12:30 a.m.

So far, police have not released the name of the person arrested.

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