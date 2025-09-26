Colorado Springs city councilmember wants to recognize the work of D-11 teacher

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As News5 continues to check in with members of the Colorado Springs city council to share their voices outside of meetings, we are also asking the councilmembers what individuals or organizations they want to see recognized.

Roland Rainey Jr. is in his first term as a councilmember representing District 6, covering part of the Stetson Hills area and eastern parts of the city. When asked if there was anything positive he wanted to highlight in his district, he immediately thought of D-11 teacher Stacy Adair.

"Look, we have some great, phenomenal people in our community," Rainey said with a smile on his face. "One of the constituents I would like to highlight is Stacy [Adair]. She's a teacher. She is in the district, and she's doing some phenomenal things. She was just recognized with an award for her efforts, and those are the type of people in our community that make Colorado Springs special. So a special shout-out to Stacy."

The accolade Rainey was referencing was the inaugural Teacher of the Year award from the Teacher Freedom Alliance. The national organization states on its website it exists to assist educators in their mission to develop free, moral, and upright American citizens. The organization made headlines in Oklahoma recently when its state superintendent resigned to become the CEO. The organization says it is an alternative to teacher unions. The award came with a $10,000 check.

Adair has been teaching at D-11 for 20 years.

"I like to just teach kids, you know, and I don't really need recognition to do that," Adair told News 5 in response to Rainey highlighting her. "I just need to do my job. And I was very flattered that he did that."

Adair is currently teaching at Wilson Elementary after teaching at Sabin, Irving and Monroe. She explained she's been at Title One, low-income schools her entire career.

"I wanted a group of teachers who cared about improving the academic outcomes for students, and there's a lot of you know, buzz around education, but what are we here for? We're here to educate students and to give them what they need to have successful lives and to overcome their obstacles that they may have in their life," Adair said. "So I started a local group of teachers, and then we connected with this other group, and now there's a new group called the Teacher Freedom Alliance. And I just want, I want students to learn. I want them to have the opportunities to be successful. What they do with if we're teaching them the right academics, then they can, you know, have a good life."

Adair's impact is being passed down; she was excited to bring up a fellow teacher, Nancy Bishara, who was also a former middle school student of Adair's.

"I introduced her to some of my current students, one of whom wants to be a teacher when she grows up," Adair said of Bishara. "And I said, Oh, I need you to meet, you know, Miss Bashara, because she was my student. And so I introduced them the other day. And, you know, just give them hope that they can be a teacher. And Miss Bashar was in my ESL class, and these students are too. So look what you can do... You can become what you want to be."

As with any teacher, News5 had to ask what her favorite part of teaching is.

"When I see that look in their eyes when I've been able to explain something to them that they didn't get, and now they get it," Adair responded. "And the light that goes on in their eyes that is the that's the part that keeps me coming back."

The following statement was sent to News5 from Teacher Freedom Alliance about Adair and why she was selected for the honor:

"The Teacher Freedom Alliance was founded to champion educators who are restoring excellence in America’s classrooms and shaping future generations into free, moral, and upright citizens.

Our Teacher of the Year award is more than a recognition of professional success—it honors uncommon courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to put students first.

This year, we were proud to name Stacy Adair of Colorado Springs as our inaugural Teacher of the Year. Stacy exemplifies the values we believe every educator should uphold. She has become a beacon for teachers determined to reclaim their classrooms from union politics and bureaucratic overreach. Her steadfast stand for truth—even at great personal and professional cost—sets her apart.

Stacy’s work extends far beyond her own classroom. From mentoring new teachers, to engaging school boards, to knocking on doors in her community, she tirelessly advocates for educational freedom and for the betterment of her entire district.

When her district, under union pressure, imposed mask mandates on young children, Stacy took a principled stand. She endured three months of unpaid leave rather than compromise her convictions—an act of moral clarity that earned recognition on national platforms and inspired countless others.

The Teacher Freedom Alliance exists to amplify voices like Stacy’s and to build a network of support for educators who lead with integrity. This award is both a tribute to her example and a call to action—urging teachers across Colorado and the nation to lead with principle, stand boldly for their students, and never lose sight of the vital calling of teaching. Stacy Adair is proof that one educator’s conviction can spark a movement for lasting change."

