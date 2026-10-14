Colorado Springs City Council member confirms mayoral run in 2027

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council member Dave Donelson has confirmed he will be running for mayor in the next city election.

Questions arose after Donelson's Facebook page changed from "Dave Donelson for City Council District 1" to "Dave Donelson Mayor for the people".

Donelson confirmed that he will be running, sending the Scripps News Group the following statement:

An official announcement of my candidacy will be released in the next few weeks. Because of the interest by media in the name change of my Facebook page from “Dave Donelson for City Council District 1” to “Dave Donelson Mayor for the people“ I am releasing this brief statement.



As a Colorado Springs City Councilman, over the last five and a half years I have earned the reputation of being the councilman who actually listens to the citizens. I have become known for integrity, transparency, and fighting for the interests of our citizens, their neighborhoods, and businesses.



Now we need a mayor who has those values. This current City Councilman, father, recent grandfather, and former Green Beret looks forward to working for the citizens of Colorado Springs as their Mayor for the People! City Councilman Dave Donelson

The next Colorado Springs Municipal Election is scheduled for April 7, 2027. The Mayor's office will be up for election, including three at-large city council seats.

Donelson was elected to represent Colorado Springs City Council District 1 in 2021, and was reelected to the seat in 2025.

According to KOAA's news partner at The Gazette, based on early campaign finance reports, four additional candidates have already filed to run for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who took over the office in 2023, and three other candidates Stan VanderWerf, John ‘Tig’ Tiegen, and Democrat Glen Shaw.

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