Colorado Springs City Council approves urban renewal proposal near Mill Street despite resident concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council voted seven to two in favor of an urban renewal proposal near the Mill Street neighborhood, located in the southern end of downtown near the old Drake Power Plant.

Residents like Amber Young filled the gallery, pushing councilors to delay the approval of the Cascade and Moreno Urban Renewal Area. She is concerned that current and future Mill Street residents will be "priced out" by the now-approved proposal, which includes a new hotel.

"When my property taxes go up even $20, $50, I notice that," said Young. "When we have new developments, like the hotel going up, that's a big increase to the property taxes for the neighborhood as a whole."

Young moved onto Mill Street about two years ago, buying her first home there. She says she is not against development, but feels her neighbors are not benefiting to the extent developers are.

"We're looking for a distribution of benefits the same way that these developers will see their profit margins rise," said Young. "We would like to see the benefits to the community to balance out any property value increase, any property tax increase that comes from their work in our neighborhood."

Norwood Development is proposing the Catbird Hotel be built off Moreno and Cascade Avenues. The Mill Street Community Benefits All Coalition claims communication with the developer stopped in the fall. Norwood Senior Vice President Jeff Finn addressed this during Tuesday's meeting.

"One of the things that I said early in these discussions was that I'm absolutely willing to have conversations about partnerships and advancing principles of things that I can help with," said Finn. "I'm not in a position to fix people's homes or homes that they are renters of, that's not what we do, but we do build higher density housing solutions."

Frozie Abbott has lived on Mill Street for more than two decades. She wanted a legally-binding Community Benefit Agreement surrounding the Catbird Hotel development.

"Many of my neighbors fear being priced or pushed out and I can't stand for that," pleaded Abbott to city council. "If I lose my home or my neighbors, I don't know what I'll do or how I'll survive. That's why we need an agreement with Norwood that creates real solutions for our neighbors."

While speaking to city council, Finn referenced Abbott and her request to enter into a Community Benefit Agreement with Norwood.

"I said no, I won't," said Finn. "I won't because you're not investable."

City council first voted 6-3 against delaying the approval of Norwood's proposal. The vote in favor of the proposal followed. Mill Street residents say their fight is not over.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com. Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.