Colorado Springs charter school teacher arrested for alleged online exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it has arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with an investigation into the alleged exploitation of a child.

Police said Nicklaus Madson faces a felony charge of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services following a month-long investigation. Madson was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, the department received a tip on Sept. 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that a Colorado Springs man had been communicating online with the juvenile girl in Florida.

During the investigation, a detective with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in Florida contacted the potential victim and learned the child had allegedly sent explicit videos and photos to Madson, according to police.

Detectives later determined that Madson was a teacher at the CIVA Charter High School in Colorado Springs.

In a statement, CIVA Charter High School sent the Scripps News group the following message:

Mr. Madson has been employed with CIVA since 2019. His role was a teaching theatre.



He has been placed on leave.



The safety and well-being of our students has always been and will always remain, our highest priority. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout this investigation.



We recognize the gravity of these allegations and the concern they understandably create within our school community. As this is an ongoing law enforcement matter involving an employee, we are unable to comment further on the investigation or confidential personnel matters.



Mr. Madson has been employed with us since 2019. His role was a theatre teacher. He has been placed on leave.



Thank you,

Randy Zimmerman, CIVA's Executive Director

According to police, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Police said anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Madson, or who has information that could assist investigators in this investigation, is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Madson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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