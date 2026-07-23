Colorado Springs businesses donate gazebo to Springs Rescue Mission to help homeless beat summer heat

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Colorado Springs businesses have donated a new cooling space at the Springs Rescue Mission, giving people experiencing homelessness a place to escape the summer heat.

Challenger Homes and Dream Team Construction donated the materials and labor to build a 250-square-foot gazebo at the mission.

Springs Rescue Mission CEO Travis Williams said the companies had to navigate zoning and permitting issues to complete the project, but their dedication is an example of true community care.

"They had to persevere. They had to lean in over and over again to bring this project to fruition. And so it's just an example of that perseverance in caring for others, that I really believe is the heartbeat of this community," Williams said.

Paige Prudhomme with Dream Team Construction said the team worked until the very last minute to make sure the gazebo was ready for the unveiling.

"I'm super excited with what happened and how it looks," Prudhomme said.

Williams said the partnership shows it takes more than one organization to help people exit homelessness. Both Challenger Homes and Dream Team Construction say the project reflects their mission to make life better for others in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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