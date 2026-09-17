Colorado Springs burglary suspect taken into custody, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs burglary suspect is now in custody, a spokesperson for the city’s police department said Thursday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jesse Lupo, 31 was wanted in connection with a burglary though police did not provide further details about the crime.

In a news release, the CCPD spokesperson said their investigation led them to Lupo’s home along north Walnut Street Thursday. With the help of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Impact Team, CSPD’s K-9 Unit, and a drone operated by an officer in the Real Time Crime Center, the suspect was contained and directed to surrender.

A detective for the police department was able to get an “associate” of Lupo to persuade him to turn himself in, which he did without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding Lupo's alleged activities, or a possible unreported incident involving him, is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

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