Colorado Springs' budget constraints temporarily paused towing of abandoned vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — According to the City of Colorado Springs, it has towed 205 abandoned vehicles so far this year.

A viewer reached out to News5 and said the city is not towing the ones he reported.

"Tags expired. Tires are flat," said Patrick Ryan, who's concerned about abandoned vehicles in his neighborhood.

Ryan says he deeply cares about his community, and abandoned vehicles have become an eyesore in the neighborhood.

"Issues like this, vehicles just keep piling up," said Ryan.

Ryan reported two vehicles to the City's Code Enforcement team, but its response, he says, wasn't exactly what he expected.

"I talked to my Code Enforcement officer from this neighborhood. Her Department is frozen. She no longer can tow vehicles or issue warrants," said Ryan.

He was told the city's recent budget shortfall was the reason.

News5 asked the City if a limited budget is the reason for not towing abandoned vehicles. The City sent the following statement:

"In July, due to budget constraints, the City of Colorado Springs’ Neighborhood Services Division evaluated each towing situation individually to ensure funds were used wisely. Staff investigated every complaint received and prioritized towing only the vehicles posing the greatest concerns. This was a temporary measure, and Neighborhood Services has since resumed towing abandoned and illegally parked vehicles as before. So far this year, they have towed 205 vehicles." City of Colorado Springs

A day after I spoke with Ryan, one of the abandoned vehicles he reported was towed. However, Ryan says he now has questions about city spending.

"Where's that money going? It isn't going to basic services," said Ryan.

