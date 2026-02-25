Colorado Springs Bishop becomes Archbishop in major transition for Colorado Catholics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Catholic faithful in the Colorado Springs diocese are feeling some mixed emotions about the changes happening in the church. Their beloved Bishop is moving on to an area of new responsibility. The good news is he's becoming the Archbishop for a larger region of Colorado, so he will still have some interaction in the area.

"I think for us a lot of sadness because we've only had him for 4.5 years, and I thought we'd have him longer," said Lucas Pollice, who attends Saint Peter Catholic Church in Monument.

It is an honest reaction from a local member of the Catholic faith about the diocese Bishop James Golka, who is leaving to become the Archbishop of the Denver Archdiocese, which includes the Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Cheyenne Wyoming dioceses.

"We're willing to give him to the archdiocese because of the great good that he's going to do there," Pollice said.

Names of possible nominees are recommended to the Pope, who prays seeking guidance from the Spirit on who to select. In this case it is Golka, who grew up in Nebraska as the fourth of 10 kids. He says God has a bigger plan for him.

"I did not expect that call. You don't apply for this. You just get a phone call that the Holy Spirit and the Holy Father have appointed you. So, my reaction was immediate. I was very sad to leave here. I was very surprised," said Archbishop Designate James Golka.

Golka has a positive outlook on the church's future. He's encouraged by evidence of renewed interest of people wanting to connect with faith.

"We in the Catholic Church right now in America have seen more and more people come to the church this year than ever. This diocese alone, out of 39 parishes, we're going to baptize over 300 adults," Golka said.

He is known for encouragement to youth and having a special relationship with the Hispanic community. While in the seminary, he spent time in Guatemala where he learned to speak Spanish.

As he moves into a position with more responsibility, he plans to offer guidance the same as always - through faith.

"I have a lot of concerns with where our world is going right now. Wherever there's divisiveness or increased anger, that's not of the Holy Spirit," Golka said.

This transition happens over the next month, which means a very busy time for Golka going back and forth between Colorado Springs and Denver over the next few weeks.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

___

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.