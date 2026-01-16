Colorado Springs Bills bar in the heart of Broncos Country set for playoff game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In the heart of Broncos Country, a bar draped in Buffalo Bills memorabilia has become the go-to gathering place for transplanted New Yorkers, curious locals and anyone who believes sports are better when shared.

For about 20 years, Back East Bar and Grill has operated a Buffalo Bills Backers bar, a designation recognized by the Bills organization itself, owner Michael Davis explained. The status puts the Colorado Springs establishment on the team’s list of approved watch sites for fans far from western New York.

“I was unsure how it was going to go... being a Bills fan and trying to build a Bills bar out here,” Davis said with a smile. “But it’s gone great. There are a lot of transplants from upstate and western New York, and it’s just been fun.”

Davis, a New York native, opened the business after moving to Colorado Springs in 1999 following the passing of his father. Looking for a fresh start, he leaned on what he knew best: pizza and wings.

“I figured, what the heck, give it a whirl,” he said. “Being from the Buffalo area, I felt like I knew what I was doing.”

Over the years, the bar has grown into a community hub, especially during football season. The reason News5 chose to highlight this restaurant, we did a Google Search and asked AI what the best Broncos bars were in Colorado Springs. The results had the establishment at the top, but the truth is Back East Bar and Grill throws a majority of their support behind Buffalo. Bills fans pack the room for games, but Davis said Broncos fans are welcome and plentiful — especially when the teams are not playing each other.

“I always want the local teams to do good,” Davis added. “The Broncos, the Avs, the Nuggets. It’s a win-win.”

That balancing act is on display during Bills-Broncos matchups, which Davis describes as spirited but friendly. Last season’s meeting, a lopsided Buffalo win in the Wild Card round, turned the bar into a sea of blue and red..

“It was the Bills fans having a lot of fun for the rest of the day,” Davis said. “But it was still a great environment — just the back and forth that good sports fans should have.”

The bar’s walls reflect Davis’ loyalty to Buffalo, highlighted by an autographed Jim Kelly jersey, a gift from his wife. The piece includes a personal note from the Hall of Fame quarterback, obtained through former Bills standout Steve Tasker’s nephew. Davis' wife and manager both sporting Buffalo Bills shirts on Thursday, his wife's shirt read "MARRIED INTO THIS" and his manager Megan's shirt read "HIRED INTO THIS" with the Bill's logo.

Still, Davis has made room for Denver pride. A signed Broncos helmet sat by nearby during our interview, and additional Broncos memorabilia has been moved to his newest venture, Reds Sunset Grill, which opened in November 2024 near the Ford Amphitheater. The restaurant is being marketed as a Broncos bar for the city’s north side by Davis.

“That’s our sixth restaurant in total,” Davis said. “This is our first full football season there, and we’re really happy with how it’s growing.”

Back East Bar and Grill, meanwhile, continues to lean into its role as a gathering place for fans of all teams. During playoff runs, the kitchen often features themed dishes inspired by the cities still in contention, an effort Davis says helps visiting fans feel at home.

“Sports bring people together,” Davis said. “You get people eating good food, having fun, sharing the highs and lows. That camaraderie means a lot.”

As another Bills-Broncos showdown approaches, Davis expects a full house and a close game. His prediction: Buffalo 30, Denver 27. News5's Tony Keith expects the exact opposite, a 30-27 Broncos win!

Regardless of the outcome, Davis said the goal remains the same.

“Come get some good pizza, wings, beef on weck,” he said. “Make you feel like you’re home.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

