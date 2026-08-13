Colorado Springs and Phil Long Dealerships commit over $473,000 to South Nevada corridor security push

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Phil Long Dealerships donated $15,000 to Colorado Springs to improve security for businesses along the South Nevada Corridor, joining more than $458,000 already approved by city council for the same purpose.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, city officials and first responders gathered Thursday morning to receive the check from Phil Long Dealerships.

Last month, city council passed an ordinance directing $458,000 from the city's marijuana tax toward security enhancements along the corridor.

The funding is part of the city's "Keep It Clean and Safe" initiative.

Mobolade said the money will address multiple concerns in the area.

"These resources will be used to keep public rights of way clean, de-escalate altercations, curb open drug use and illegal activity, and bring a more visible security presence along South Nevada."

Mobolade said the investment will benefit both workers and customers in the area.

"What this means for businesses is an environment where employees feel comfortable coming to work, and what this means for customers is an environment where they feel comfortable coming through the door."

The South Nevada Corridor has seen major investment and new businesses move into the area over the last several years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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