Colorado Springs Airport announces upcoming holiday parking promotion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport has announced the return of its holiday parking promotion. Travelers will have 50% off daily parking in the long-term and overflow lots from November 26 to November 30, and December 22 to December 27.

“As a token of our appreciation for our community, we’re excited to announce the return of our holiday parking promotion,” said Alex Kovacs, Director of Aviation. “We want to make holiday travel through COS easy and enjoyable, and we hope this discount encourages more people to choose COS for their travel plans. We wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and remind you that we’re here to serve you.”

During the promotion, parking will be discounted from $8 to $4 per day, no coupon needed. Travelers can exit through the staffed or automated lanes in the long-term lot to receive the discount. Only credit card payments are accepted in the overflow lot.

Due to the expected high volume of parking during the holiday season, the COS Airport encourages travelers to allow extra time for parking.

___

Six transferred with minor injuries after SUV Crashes into King Soopers The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that 6 people were transported with minor injuries after a SUV ran through a King Soopers on Uintah and 19th Street in Colorado Springs. 6 Transferred with Minor Injuries After SUV Crashes into King Soopers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.