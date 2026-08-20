Colorado skies make history as the world's only 3 flying WWII Helldiver bombers take off together

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The only three flying World War Two Helldiver bombers in the world are taking off together for the very first time over the Pikes Peak region Thursday.

The planes are flying out of the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

According to the National Air and Space Museum, the Curtiss SB2C-5 Helldivers were a part of the United States Navy's bombing squadrons, which operated against Japan from 1943 to the end of the war.

A B-25 bomber is flying alongside them to photograph the historic event.

The museum is open all day today for visitors to see the planes in action.

One of the visiting bombers will head home Friday. The other visiting plane will stay in town longer and might offer public flights.

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