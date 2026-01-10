Colorado shop owners brave winter weather to serve customers

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While many businesses hung "closed" signs on their doors during the recent snowfall, some Colorado shop owners decided to brave the winter weather and keep their doors open for customers.

For Jen Barrow, owner of Flowers on the Moon, staying open wasn't just about sales – it was about keeping her inventory alive.

"I have to make sure that my plants aren't getting too cold, so we do come in and check the thermostat," Barrow said.

At Skye Candle Company, Antigone Bailey had orders to fulfill, even if foot traffic was light.

"Part of our business is doing candle making workshops, and those candles need to stay with us in the shop before they can come and pick them up. Even if there aren't people on the sidewalk walking in, there is still always the option of people coming to the shop just to pick up those workshops," Bailey said.

For small business owners, every customer counts, especially during challenging weather conditions.

"A day worth of even a single missed transaction, it hurts. It definitely hurts, and I mean that's part of doing business in Colorado," Barrow said.

Customers like Mindy and Peter Makuta appreciated finding open businesses after their original plans were disrupted by the snow.

"There's so few people here to be worthwhile and to be open is certainly questionable, but the ones that did, we appreciate it," Peter Makuta said.

The couple wasn't letting the weather stop their plans entirely. They were planning to go back out Friday night to listen to live music.

"If you drive, there's plenty of parking, but the weather is not terrible," Mindy Makuta said.

Jenna Wells, Executive Director of Visit Manitou Springs, said the couple wasn't alone in venturing out despite the snow.

"We've probably had a dozen or more folks call wanting to get out and come through town, want to know who's up and at it with the lights on and the doors open," Wells said.

The Makutas encouraged others to follow their lead.

"Others should come out and enjoy it," they said.

