Colorado sees deadliest start to motorcycle season in a decade, officials urge safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Colorado officials are sounding the alarm as peak riding season begins.

The first three months of this year were the deadliest start to a motorcycle season in a decade, with 15 fatalities already recorded. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Colorado State Patrol say that this is an alarming trend.

Tamara Rollison, CDOT's traffic safety communications manager, put last year's toll in stark terms.

"Last year, there were 148... motorcyclist deaths on Colorado roads, and that makes up 21% of all traffic fatalities." Rollison said.

Major Brian Lyons of the Colorado State Patrol said the responsibility to reverse the trend falls on everyone who uses the road.

"Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. Whether you're behind the handlebars or behind the wheel, staying alert, following the law and respecting one another on the road can ultimately save lives." said Lyons.

Those 148 deaths from last year represent 148 families. For Cassandra Spring, whose son Kolby was killed in a motorcycle crash, the statistics carry a deeply personal weight.

"For many families, including mine, this isn't just a topic, it's personal. It's a matter of protecting lives, honoring loved ones and making sure that no family has to experience the kind of loss that changes everything." said Spring.

Officials note that nearly half of the motorcyclists killed last year were not wearing a helmet. They are urging all drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. Officials are also asking riders to wear protective gear and never ride impaired.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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