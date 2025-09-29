Colorado school district cancels classes after suspicious device found

BRUSH, COLO. (KOAA) — A Colorado school district canceled classes on Monday after a suspicious device was found on school grounds on Sunday night.

The Brush School District sent out a message to the community Sunday night about the incident. The school district is located in Morgan County, northeast of Denver.

The Greeley Bomb Squad is expected to investigate on Monday morning, and school officials expect to share an update at noon.

The following message was shared by the district's superintendent:

"Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority, all schools in the Brush School District will be closed on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Late Sunday evening, a suspicious device was discovered on the grounds of our secondary campus. Local law enforcement was immediately contacted, and the Brush Police Department and Fire Department responded promptly to conduct a thorough search of the grounds at Brush Secondary Campus. Thomson Primary School and Beaver Valley Elementary were also searched as a precautionary measure. While the initial assessment has been completed, we will not resume normal operations until the device has been examined by specialized experts.

A police officer will remain on-site throughout the night to secure the campus. The Greeley Bomb Squad will arrive early Monday morning to assess and safely remove the device. Until the device has been examined by these experts and the area has been fully cleared, no staff or students will be permitted on campus.

This means there will be no classes for any grade level on Monday. All staff should not report to work, and all athletic practices and on-site events scheduled for Monday are cancelled. School facilities will be closed to the public. However, the Brush Secondary Campus softball game scheduled to take place off-site Monday evening will continue as planned.

We understand this news is concerning for our community. Please know that we are working closely with law enforcement and following all recommended safety protocols. The decision to close school was made in consultation with local authorities and reflects our commitment to ensuring a safe environment before bringing students and staff back to campus.

We will provide an update at noon on Monday regarding the status of school facilities and operations for Tuesday, September 30. If all school sites are able to be secured by noon on Monday, September 29, the JV football game currently scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Monday will take place as planned. All practices will remain cancelled for Monday. If you have questions in the meantime, please contact the District Office at 970-842-5176.

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community will always be our first priority. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this situation."

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.