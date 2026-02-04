Colorado Safe Futures Fund awards 18 Colorado organizations with inaugural grants

COLORADO (KOAA) — More money is going to non-profits in Colorado to help prevent firearm-related injuries and deaths in our state.

The Colorado Safe Futures Fund (CSFF) announced on Wednesday that it has awarded 18 Colorado organizations with $770,000 in inaugural grants.

CSFF says in 2024, Colorado recorded 958 firearm deaths statewide, with 74% being suicides. In the same year, there were 72 domestic violence fatalities in the state, with 75% involving firearms.

In southern Colorado, grants will go to the Joint Initiatives for Youth and Families in El Paso and Teller counties.

The money will go to support the organization's efforts to divert children from delinquency and violence.

In Pueblo, money is going to the Pueblo Child Advocacy Center.

They say it will support suicide early risk identification and firearm safety education for trauma-exposed youth in southern Colorado.

