Colorado robocalls surge as some carriers skip required fraud protection, report finds

DENVER, CO — Colorado residents have received more than half a billion robocalls this year. A new report warns those constant spam calls and texts aren’t just a nuisance, but they’re a growing gateway to fraud.

A report from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group released Thursday details how spam calls and texts often lure victims into sharing personal information or making payments that result in financial losses.

Imposter scams are the number one reported scam in Colorado as of the first half 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

COPIRG Executive Director Danny Katz tells News5 he believes the rise in spam messages is partly driven by advances in artificial intelligence and from some carriers not following robocall protection rules.

“One reason that we’re seeing an increase in spam robocalls to our phones is that fewer companies are actually using the technology that would stop them, but another reason is the rise in AI,” Katz said. “I mean it makes it easier and cheaper for you to send and make even more of these scam calls if you're a bad actor.”

In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission began requiring phone companies to use technology that verifies caller ID information. The move was part of a federal law designed to reduce the number of fraudulent and spoofed calls reaching consumers. But only 44% of providers are following that law, according to COPIRG, fueling an increase in unwanted calls and texts.

“Our analysis of the FCC’s database found that among the 9,242 phone companies that filed with the FCC this year as of Sept. 28, less than half – 4,084 – have completely installed the required robocall-fighting software. That’s down from 4,365 companies last year,” the report says.

How to avoid falling victim to scams associated with Robocalls or texts

Katz recommends several steps to avoid falling victim to "robocommunications":



Forward suspicious texts to 7-7-2-6 (SPAM)

Register your number on the National Do Not Call List, but keep in mind criminals may still ignore the request

Notify your phone carrier if you receive a robocall or fraudulent text

Never respond to unsolicited texts or calls. Once scammers know your number is active, they'll find other ways to target you.

If you get a suspicious call from an unknown number requesting your information, hang up and call the main number of the company or agency to make sure this person is not an imposter

"It just takes one mistake, thinking that the call where they're pretending to be your bank or they're pretending to be your utility, or they're pretending to be your family member, your local church, a nonprofit that's doing good in your community," Katz said. "It just takes once and you could lose a lot of money."

Phone company protection options

A 2025 Consumer Cyber Readiness report shows major phone companies, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T charge about $4 per month for extra robocall and text blocking. However, some providers include that protection automatically. You can contact your phone carrier to see if robocall detection is built into your plan.

Enforcement is increasing, including the FCC's recent shutdowns of nearly 1,400 non-compliant phone companies and new efforts by all 51 attorneys general, the COPIRG report says.

"People should be able to answer their phones without having to worry every time that something bad might happen,” Katz said.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.Sam@Koaa.com

