Colorado Springs woman falls victim to online celebrity impersonator scam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Imagine believing one of your favorite artists has reached out to you online, only to find out that person was an imposter trying to take your money. That’s exactly what happened to a Colorado Springs woman.

For Maureen Garrison, the excitement of hearing from a rock star ended up costing her. Garrison says she saw the popular 1960s progressive rock band Moody Blues a couple of times in Colorado. Years later, nothing helps her shake off a long day like the timeless sound of the band.

“I [play] it right when I get home. So I can unwind, listen to his music and relax,” said Garrison as she listened to her favorite Moody Blues song, Your Wildest Dreams.

In April 2025, she began communicating online with a person who she believed was Justin Hayward, the band’s lead singer,.

“I kept clicking on his Facebook posts and finally he reached out to me,” she said. “I liked his concerts and I just wanted to talk with him about music.”

The man and Garrison texted back and forth for about a month, but the tone quickly changed when she started to see the red flags.

The person did not follow through on sending Garrison the photos she requested, and the two never held a video call. The person also began flirting with Garrison, despite Hayward’s marital status.

They claimed the Moody Blues would be performing in Colorado Springs soon, but Hayward has no upcoming Colorado tour dates scheduled, according to his official website.

“He said he would play that for me when I go to his next concert,” Garrison told News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam as they listened to Gemini Dreams together.

Garrison said the person eventually asked her for money.

“He said, ‘I really hate to ask you this, Maureen, but could you help me with my phone bill?’” said Garrison.

The person wanted $500, but Garrison said she could only send $100 at the time.

“I had bought an Apple card, and I took a picture and sent it to him. He got that one. Then he kept bugging and bugging for another one,” she explained.

She ended up sending two gift cards, totaling $200, before the person demanded even more.

“He said, 'We can’t talk anymore right now until you send me $200 more.' And then I realized that’s it,” she said.

That’s when Garrison blocked the person's account and stopped logging onto Facebook altogether.

“That scared me enough to where I was like no more,” she said.

Although Garrison lost $200, she said she walked away with an important lesson.

“I’m disappointed with the person," said Garrison. "Because I thought I was talking to one of my favorite band members, and I wasn’t. So, that taught me a lesson: Do not reply. Do not look for people to talk to in bands and do not send them money.”

Imposter scams are the number one reported scam in Colorado as of the first two quarters of 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

If you believe you’re being targeted in an imposter scam:



Report and block the account immediately.

Call your bank to explain what happened and ask if the charge can be reversed.

Report it to authorities.

Keep a close eye on your credit report to prevent further damages.



Consumer advocates also encourage victims to speak up. Sharing your experience could prevent someone else from getting caught in the same trap. You can report any fraudulent experience with the FTC or Federal Bureau of Investigation here.

