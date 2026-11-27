Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that drones returned to the skies over Lamar's Heartland Ranch in Southeastern Colorado as research continues on black-footed ferrets.

According to CPW, researchers from the department, along with partners from the Southern Plains Land Trust and researchers from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, are looking to learn what happens to black-footed ferrets after their release.

CPW

On Nov. 18, 38 black-footed ferrets arrived from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center were transported and released onto the Southern Plains Land Trust-operated Heartland Ranch in Bent County.

Teams guided each one into a specified prairie-dog burrow across the 43,000-acre property.

CPW

Twenty-two of the ferrets were fitted with special collars carrying VHF transmitters and accelerometers. The accelerometers record movement 40 times per second, and data helps researchers build a 3D picture of activity.

The research also gathers data from collared swift foxes and badgers to help identify predators.

CPW

When a ferret is preyed upon, researchers use the location and timing of its movements alongside collar data to help determine which species was responsible.

Black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct until a small population was discovered in Wyoming in 1981.

CPW

“The goal with our partners from Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is to take this data about how black-footed ferrets are interacting in the wild during their first week and turn it into a useful management strategy,” CPW Wildlife Biologist Katie Merewether said in a statement. “The collars can help us understand how ferrets are moving, hunting and resting during their first week in the wild. We want to learn whether they’re encountering predators or having difficulty moving across the landscape, and use that information to make future releases more successful.”

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