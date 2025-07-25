Colorado Public Health Department confirms first West Nile Virus death this year

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Boulder County Public Health have confirmed that one person has died due to West Nile Virus.

This is the first confirmed death this year. The person was an adult from Lafayette, but no additional information has been released about them at this time.

This morning, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported the first human case in Pueblo County, which resulted in a hospitalization.

State health officials now say that there have been nine additional confirmed human cases of the virus in eight counties.

Mosquitos in eight counties have tested positive for the virus, which includes;



Adams County

Arapahoe County

Boulder County

Broomfield County

Denver County

Jefferson County

Larimer County

Weld County

The CDPHE says symptoms from West Nile Virus can take up to two weeks after being bitten by a mosquito to appear.

People over 60 years old and those with medical conditions are at a higher risk of serious illness.

The CDPHE says to follow these tips to protect yourself from the virus:



Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. Follow label instructions.

Limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks in areas with mosquito activity and apply repellent to clothing.

Remove standing water from yards and gutters weekly. Treat water that can’t be drained with Bti larvicide.

Install or repair window and door screens.

For weekly updates and additional information on West Nile virus, visit CDPHE's website.

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.