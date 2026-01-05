Colorado photographers capture stunning shots of 2026’s first ‘Wolf Moon’

Colorado photographers are some of the best in the world, and the Scripps News Group is lucky to have the opportunity to showcase some of their work in our Facebook group, Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.
Last night’s first full moon of 2026, the “Wolf Moon,” gave them a chance to shine, and they delivered!
Here is a sample of the stunning moon shots posted to the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook page. Enjoy!
