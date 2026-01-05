Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado photographers capture stunning shots of 2026’s first ‘Wolf Moon’

moonshot.png
Al Bartron
moonshot.png
Colorado photographers are some of the best in the world, and the Scripps News Group is lucky to have the opportunity to showcase some of their work in our Facebook group, Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.

Last night’s first full moon of 2026, the “Wolf Moon,” gave them a chance to shine, and they delivered!

Here is a sample of the stunning moon shots posted to the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook page. Enjoy!

suzanne kelley.jpg

al bartron.jpg

daniel chaparro.jpg

steve gallegos.jpg

silas goldstein.jpg

karen tonso.jpg

salvatore giovanni la ferlita.jpg
Screenshot

throwing stones photography.jpg

daniela ware.jpg

wayne redovian.jpg

phree phlight photo.jpg

raaber way.jpg

michael ryno.jpg

laren barr.jpg


