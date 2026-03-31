Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares tips to be safe from bears as they wake up from their winter slumbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Bears are starting to wake up from their winter slumbers, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding residents to eliminate anything from their yards that could attract the animals.

With many residents living along the Front Range, bears may start wandering into neighborhoods and along hiking trails. Wildlife officials call this area the wildland urban interface, where natural landscapes meet neighborhoods, making it easy for animals to move into backyards.

"The biggest thing is regardless of where you live, just being aware of any of those things that might attract wildlife to your yard," Travis Sauder

Travis Sauder, a wildlife officer for CPW, said the most important step is for residents to be aware of what might attract wildlife.

Trash should be stored indoors and only put out on the morning of pickup. If indoor storage is not possible, officials recommend getting a bear-proof trash can.

Bears are also drawn to bird feeders, which provide them with a large source of calories. Feeders should only be hung up during daytime hours and hung high out of reach. They should be brought in overnight.

Sauder also advised against feeding pets outside. If you do, the area should be cleaned up every night so there is no leftover food.

If a bear does wander into a neighborhood or near a home, Sauder said it is important to make the animal uncomfortable so it does not become conditioned to people. Residents can yell or use something called a "rattle can."

"One thing that we recommend is a little rattle can, which is just an empty soda can filled about half full with rocks and that metal clanking sound and you can throw it at them kind of just discourages them from being around" Travis Sauder

For campers and hikers heading out this spring and summer, all food should be stored in a cooler locked inside a vehicle or in a bear-resistant container. Hikers should keep pets on a leash to protect both the pets and the wildlife.

If you encounter a bear, CPW says to do the following:

stay calm

speak loudly

make yourself bigger by raising your hands

pick up small children or pets

slowly back away

Running should be avoided, as it can trigger the bear's predator and prey instinct.

To gauge a safe distance, Sauder suggested holding your arm out and trying to cover the animal with your thumb. If the bear extends past your thumb, you are too close and need to back away.

Residents can also call the CPW office in Colorado Springs to report sightings, helping officials track the bears' locations and behavior.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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