Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing boater at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are at Lake Pueblo State Park searching for a missing individual.

Officials say that they're on scene near Pedro's Point after discovering a capsized boat.

CPW says water in this area is approximately 40 feet deep.

As of the latest update, one boater has been transported for medical care, while officers continue to search for the second boater.

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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses. Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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