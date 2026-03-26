Colorado Parks and Wildlife saves a family during a water rescue on Lake Pueblo

LAKE PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Pueblo First Responders jumped into action Wednesday at Lake Pueblo.

CPW says that their officers responded to a family of four in the lake who had been pushed away from shore due to the winds in the area.

Each parent was kayaking with a child on board, CPW says the father and one of the children capsized their kayak, and while the child was wearing a life jacket, the father was not and could not reach his.

CPW wants to remind people that while the outdoor temperatures may be heating up, water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

Thankfully, officers were able to help get the family back to shore, and everyone made it out of the situation safely.

📸Officer Taylor high-fives young Owen for wearing his life jacket & CPW Boating Safety T-shirt. 📸Officers Taylor & Becky Buist, with Pueblo first responders, secure a kayak into the family’s truck. pic.twitter.com/SlaHoY8DxY — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 26, 2026



As a reminder, as water activities kick off specifically at Lake Pueblo, there are opportunities to get hold of a free life-jacket to use for the day when you get on the water.

Following a stint of water-related deaths in 2025, many of which were preventable, had life-jackets been with the victim, CPW added two life jacket loaner stations at the South Fishing Area and the at Sailboard.



Learn more about the loaner stations below

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