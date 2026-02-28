Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases cause of death of Routt County grey wolf

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released the cause of death of a grey wolf in Routt County back in January.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases cause of death of Routt County grey wolf
Wolves
Posted
and last updated

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has released the cause of death of a grey wolf in Routt County back in January.

It died of capture-related complications, which lead to acute cardiogenic shock. This happened on January 28 when CPW officials tried to capture the three-year-old wolf during a routine collar operation.

They add two other animals were successfully captured and collared, including a pup.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo