Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases cause of death of Routt County grey wolf

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has released the cause of death of a grey wolf in Routt County back in January.
It died of capture-related complications, which lead to acute cardiogenic shock. This happened on January 28 when CPW officials tried to capture the three-year-old wolf during a routine collar operation.
They add two other animals were successfully captured and collared, including a pup.
