Colorado park rangers urge boaters to wear life jackets as busy season kicks off

LITTLETON, Colo. — Boating season is underway at Chatfield State Park, and park rangers are urging visitors to stay safe on the water.

Senior Ranger Kyle Weber, who has been with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for eight years, said the stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically the park’s busiest time of year. His top safety priority is simple: wear a life jacket.

“The water out here is considered cold water, 70 degrees and lower. So, if you happen to fall in for whatever reason, it’s going to shock your system a lot,” Weber said. “There's a high chance that you're going to feel that cold water shock pretty quickly.”



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CO park rangers urge boaters to wear life jackets as busy season kicks off

State law requires anyone 12 years old and younger to wear a properly fitted life jacket at all times while on a vessel on the reservoir. Boaters age 13 and older are not required to wear one, but must have a properly fitted life jacket in a readily accessible area of their vessel. Weber said rangers always encourage everyone to wear one regardless of age.

For those who don’t have a life jacket, Chatfield State Park offers life jacket loaner stations. There is no check-out system. Visitors can walk up, grab the one that fits best, and return it when finished. Supplies may be limited on the weekends.

Todd Hansen, who has been boating since he was 12 years old, keeps a life jacket on hand whenever he’s out on the water. He also has a reminder for fellow boaters.

“Don’t cross paths of other boats too closely," Hansen said. "I have that happen to me a lot when we’re fishing. Boats will come just zooming right by us, and that’s all fun for them, but when you’re trying to stand there I think that’s probably one of the most dangerous things out there.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson CPW patrols the reservoir actively looking for boaters under the influence of alcohol, especially on the weekends.

Weather is another safety concern on the reservoir. The wind can pick up quickly, and when dark clouds start building over the foothills, it may be time to head back to shore.

People get caught up having a good time out here, and they kind of lose track of the weather a little bit,” Weber said. “Then, all of a sudden it's right on top of on top of them, and they're out on the reservoir, and they end up getting blown off their boards and separated, and they can't get back to shore.”

Boating under the influence is also an arrestable offense.

“We do have officers out on the water actively looking for that, especially on the weekends in the summertime,” Weber said.

Weber also noted that two water rescues at Chatfield State Park on Memorial Day were successful in part because everyone involved was wearing a life jacket.

CPW offers boating safety classes, which can be accessed online.

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