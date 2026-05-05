Colorado measles cases climb to 20, with nearly all patients unvaccinated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Health officials in Colorado are raising concerns as the number of measles cases in the state continues to grow, following a confirmed case in Lake County last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, there are now 20 confirmed cases of measles in the state. Of those, 19 involved people who were not vaccinated against the disease. The majority of cases are in children between 5 and 17 years old.

The outbreak is part of a broader national trend. Across the country, nearly 1,800 measles cases have been reported.

El Paso County has not reported any cases, but the local health department remains on high alert, warning that measles can spread through a community very quickly.

Haley Zachary, the communicable disease division manager with El Paso County Public Health, said the illness can cause serious and lasting harm even in cases that are not fatal.

"Although not everyone becomes hospitalized and dies, people are very sick and so we see very high fevers that might have lasting impacts to people's health, including things like deafness. You can have brain damage from fevers that high."

Symptoms often begin with a high fever and cough, followed by a distinctive rash. In severe cases, the disease can lead to dangerous swelling in the brain or death.

Health officials stress that measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air. If you suspect you or your child may have measles, Zachary said the first step is not to rush to a clinic.

"If you're concerned that you have measles, the best thing for you to do is actually stay put and call your medical provider. And the reason is because measles is so highly transmittable, you want your providers to be able to protect their staff and the other patients in their clinic."

The CDC declared measles eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, but the disease has seen a resurgence in recent years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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