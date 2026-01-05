Colorado law protecting renters from "junk fees" now in effect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — New year, new protections.

House Bill 1090 officially became law on January 1st, protecting Colorado consumers against deceptive pricing. Part of HB-1090 prohibits a landlord or rental company from requiring a tenant to pay certain fees, including common area utilities and pest control. It also prevents them from advertising a base rent that excludes mandatory fees.

Representative Naquetta Ricks was one of the bill’s prime sponsors. She says junk fees affect every American family and transparency is key.

“Things are so tight now, as far as budget," Ricks said. "So you’re planning your monthly budget at $1,500 a month, you don’t want to end up with $1,850 at the end of the day because that could really add a lot of stress to people’s budgets.”

One News5 employee received an update from their own apartment complex on what additional charges renters can expect moving forward. It said common area utilities, stormwater, pest control, and an HOA fee will not be included in new and renewed leases. Tenants who signed a lease prior to January 1st are still expected to pay these fees.

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News5 asked Representative Ricks if landlords can get away with bundling additional charges and base rent in new or renewed leases.

“t’s possible that unethical people might try and increase it anyways to get that money out of you," Ricks said. "I’m hoping that that’s not the case, that the market would keep them accountable. We did put some penalties in the bill around that.”

According to the Colorado General Assembly, violations of HB-1090 are subject to penalties under the "Colorado Consumer Protection Act." The person impacted can send a written demand to the alleged violator:



For reimbursement of any fee, charge, or amount unlawfully imposed and for any actual damages suffered; or

To notify the alleged violator of their refusal to pay a prohibited fee, charge, or amount unlawfully imposed.

If an alleged violator declines to refund or refuses to stop charging the person within 14 days after receiving the written demand, the person is liable for actual damages plus 18% interest, compounded annually.

Representative Ricks says landlords and rental companies should be aware of the law by now. Governor Jared Polis signed the measure in April of 2025.

"We deliberately did not make if effective right after the bill was signed by the Governor," Ricks said. "We wanted to give it at least six months, so that there would be time for people to adapt."

You can find more details on HB-1090 here.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.