Colorado law enforcement agencies to conduct expired registration enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies will be conducting a crackdown on expired vehicle registrations.

In two separate news releases, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) say they will be conducting registration enforcement surges across Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

CSPD says its officers will take a zero-tolerance stance on unregistered vehicles across Colorado Springs roads and will issue citations.

They also noted that any vehicle found to have an expired registration that is a year or older will be impounded and towed.

CSPD says this surge enforcement will be conducted between April 5 and 11.

“This community-wide registration enforcement surge and collaborative effort with our partner agencies is a direct response to concerns we’ve heard from our community,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “Our goal is to reinforce compliance ahead of increased seasonal travel, encourage voluntary registration renewals, and improve public safety by reducing the number of uninsured and unregistered vehicles on our roads. We also want to raise awareness about the convenient options available for residents to stay current with their vehicle registration.”

“The citizens of El Paso County have voiced their concerns and frustration over the increase in vehicles with expired registration and vehicles which are not properly registered,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “As a response, my Office has committed to a surge in enforcement of this issue alongside our neighboring law enforcement agencies and a continued intentional enforcement of these violations. While my deputies continue to prioritize enforcement of violations such as speeding, distracted driving, reckless behavior, and impaired driving, we will increase our focus on identifying vehicles with expired registrations during this planned operation.”

In the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release, they said that Colorado State Patrol, the Monument Police Department, Fountain Police Department, and Palmer Lake Police Department will be participating in the enforcement across Pikes Peak area roads.

For more information on how to update your registration in El Paso County, click here.

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