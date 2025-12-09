Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, more than $500,000,000 raised since 2010

ARVADA, Colo. (KOAA) — If you want your donation to go a little further this year, consider giving on Colorado Gives Day!

This Tuesday marks the annual day of giving hosted by the Colorado Gives Foundation. The foundation has a mission to "make good happen by connecting people, ideas and nonprofits." On Colorado Gives Day, all donations made online here count toward Colorado Gives Day and a $1 million+ Incentive Fund.

The Colorado Gives Foundation lays out why this day and their website is ideal for donors:

-Donate to multiple nonprofits with a single transaction.

-Easily give any day, any time you want.

-Each nonprofit is a registered 501(c)(3) serving Colorado.

-Trusted by more than 670,000 donors since 2007.

-Join the statewide movement of Colorado Gives Day.

Colorado Gives Day by the numbers:

-More than $500,000,000 raised since 2010

-More than $400,000 donated in El Paso County (Just in 2025 as of Dec. 5)

-More than $65,000 donated in Pueblo County (Just in 2025 as of Dec. 5)

-More than 4,800 Colorado-based nonprofits actively fundraising

CLICK HERE to search and donate.

