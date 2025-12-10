Colorado Gives Day: High demand for service dogs leaves Colorado Springs families waiting for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Colorado Gives Day, a celebration of generosity across the state, thousands of nonprofits are calling for support.

More than 4,500 organizations are participating this year, and early numbers show that more than 88,000 donors have contributed more than $44 million.

Since 2010, the fundraising event has brought in more than half a billion dollars.

Amid all those causes is one that hits home for a Colorado Springs family.

"They all three have really rare genetic disorders," said Katlin Peters.

Her and Sean Peters’ three children require intensive care. Two of them, Elliott and Rowan, rely on feeding tubes and oxygen. Katlin says Elliott, who has profound autism and is nonverbal, needs hands-on attention every moment of the day.

"Autism takes over his life," said Katlin.

However, she says the family always tries to find joy.

“We love Christmas. We get excited every year,” said Katlin.

Katlin says she and her husband have noticed Elliott connecting with animals.

“It’s really hard for him to have friendship,” she said. “But animals are something he thrives with and loves.”

In that moment, something clicked. A service dog could help keep Elliott safe and offer the emotional comfort and companionship he struggles to find elsewhere.

“Having that third partner for Sean and I to help keep him safe," said Katlin.

Katlin reached out to the News5 newsroom a few weeks ago, looking for help getting Elliott a service dog.

The search led us to Sunrise Service Dogs, a Colorado Springs–based nonprofit that trains and provides service dogs to families who need them most.

The organization says there are hundreds of families just like the Peters still waiting.

“They are still waiting…” said Laura Edwards, Executive Director of Sunrise Service Dogs. “There are several wonderful organizations in Colorado that provide service dogs. Even if we pooled our resources together, we still probably couldn’t meet the need.”

Edwards says one of the biggest barriers is the cost. Training and placing a service dog can cost between $25,000 and $50,000.

“Most service dog schools can’t work with young people until they’re 12 or 13,” said Edwards.

Edwards knows how powerful a service dog can be because her own son once relied on one.

“It changed his trajectory having a service dog,” she said. “The very first night my son slept in his own bed, a full night... because he had a dog next to him.”

It’s the same peace and independence Katlin hopes her son might one day experience.

“They are literally my entire world,” said Katlin. “We try really hard to make their life as happy as possible and do all the things.”

To learn more about how to support families in need of service dogs, visit Sunrise Service Dogs website.

