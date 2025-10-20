Colorado firefighter grows another massive pumpkin

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado firefighter continues to crush the competition when it comes to pumpkins!

Brad Bledsoe serves the community of Aurora as a firefighter, but he still finds the time to grow massive gourds on an annual basis. This year, he won yet another competition.

"1st place at the final Smith Farms weigh off in Peyton Colorado," Bledsoe wrote on Instagram where he has the handle the_gourdfather. "The pumpkin ended up being smaller than we wanted at 1,618 lbs. We set some high goals for the season and ultimately fell short but that’s pumpkin growing for you. We are going to celebrate the victories where we get them and with that being said we did grow the two biggest pumpkins in Colorado this year at 2,123 lbs, and 1,618 lbs."

Bledsoe is already working on his pumpkins for next year. But some in the News5 newsroom wanted to know, what does he do with these massive pumpkins?

"Eventually we carve them as a family and my girls get in their swimsuits and get all the seeds out! Then after Halloween we take them to a bison farm," Bledsoe added.

Bledsoe has been recognized in the past for growing a 1-ton pumpkin.

