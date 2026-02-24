Colorado family continues to ask for help 15 years after young woman disappears

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — This month marks 15 years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Angelica Sandoval.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has the Sandoval cold case in its database, explaining officers from the Alamosa Police Department responded to 715 13th Street in Alamosa on Feb. 23, 2011, in reference to a missing person report.

"Through investigation and statements made by friends and family members, officers determined that Ms. Sandoval arrived home from doing laundry," the CBI cold case report reads. "She took a load of items into her residence, went back outside to finish unloading her vehicle, and did not return. She has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Alamosa Police Department."

A family member of Sandoval's reached out to News5 asking us to share her case again in hopes someone would come forward with information. You can call 719-589-2548 with any information you have.

